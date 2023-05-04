Chief Bryant releases statement as police look to identify individuals in street racing incident

The statement comes a day after city leaders announced they will be ramping up enforcement and prosecution of street racing in the city.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Division of Police Chief Elaine Bryant released a statement Thursday regarding a takeover drag racing event that took place in north Columbus last Saturday.

Officers were called to the 4100 block of Indianola Avenue around 11 p.m. following reports of approximately 100 vehicles involved in a street race.

At the scene, officers observed not only street racers but also several individuals congregated in the middle of Indianola Avenue watching the races. Police said some of those individuals were stopping other vehicles and vandalizing them.

When officers attempted to disperse the group, shots were fired in the direction of the officers.

Columbus police said no officers or other bystanders were struck by gunfire. Officers told 10TV that they never fired shots back at the group.

Bryant’s statement said in part, “We are relentlessly working to identify and apprehend those responsible. The Columbus Division of Police demands that our officers perform in an exemplary manner. We also demand that when we perform to this standard, and are ferociously assaulted, that criminals are held equally accountable for their actions.”

Police released photos on Wednesday asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual and the owners of the two vehicles. Those pictured allegedly took part in illegal street racing.

The statement comes a day after city leaders announced they will be ramping up enforcement and prosecution of street racing in the city.

Law enforcement and prosecutors plan to work together to focus on street racing throughout the peak spring and summer months. City leaders also say that they will “aggressively prosecute any other activity related to street racing such as weapon offenses, rioting and property damage.”

Bryant’s full statement is included below:

“Last Saturday night several Columbus police officers were put at risk when shots were fired in their direction. They were sent to the location of 4100 Indianola Avenue after hundreds of people converged on this location for a takeover drag racing event. I am grateful that neither my officers nor innocent bystanders were injured.

This is yet another example of the continued attacks that officers face. Due to the professionalism and quick response of these officers and other responding officers who assisted, we were able to gain control of the situation without further incident.

We are relentlessly working to identify and apprehend those responsible. The Columbus Division of Police demands that our officers perform in an exemplary manner. We also demand that when we perform to this standard, and are ferociously assaulted, that criminals are held equally accountable for their actions.

We appreciate you (the public) for your outpouring of support for our personnel, both sworn and civilian as we continue to keep Columbus a safer place to live, work, and play.”