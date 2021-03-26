Columbus soccer star explains 'Purple Day'

Chrissy Nettekoven Spears dreamed of joining the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team. But her plans took a turn when she suffered several concussions in high school.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A young woman living with epilepsy is channeling her passion into helping others and spreading awareness about her condition.



Chrissy Nettekoven Spears dreamed of joining the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team. She was on her way after being recruited to D1 college programs across the country. But her plans took a turn when she suffered a series of concussions in high school. She began to experience frequent and worsening seizures.

After 10 years of doctor's visits and unanswered questions, she was diagnosed with epilepsy. It derailed her plans completely, but she never lost hope.

"I lost sports...I was told I couldn't go to the doctoral program I was accepted into... it was very difficult," Spears told 10TV. "It was this process of clinging to hope as I was losing control... Hope has been the name of the journey for me."



In July, Spears started a new medication that reduced the number of seizures she experienced. She calls it revolutionary.

"When I was having eight seizures a day, even daily things like having conversations with my young son, who is a year and a half, it was hard to even read him a book or have a conversation with him. But with this new medication, I'm now having zero seizures a day."

Now Spears is channeling her passion into something new: advocacy.



Among her many causes, she is a champion of epilepsy awareness, which is marked every year on March 26 with Purple Day.

Purple Day is a worldwide day for communities to come together and have a conversation about epilepsy, answering questions and reducing the stigma surrounding it.

"It's being able to say people with epilepsy are just normal people like you and I," Spears said.



In the U.S. alone, epilepsy affects 3.4 million individuals. Their seizures can look very different, but they pose similar challenges for people just trying to live their lives. Spears says Purple Day, to her, represents hope.