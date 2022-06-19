2 adults, 1 juvenile shot in the Short North

A search for a suspect or suspects is ongoing after three people were shot overnight in the area of 2nd Avenue and North High Street.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three people, including a juvenile, were hospitalized early Sunday morning after a shooting in Columbus' Short North neighborhood, Columbus Division of Police Cmdr. Mark Denner confirmed to 10TV News at the scene.

Authorities responded to the area of 2nd Avenue and North High Street at 12:51 a.m. Denner said extra officers were nearby and heard shots.

According to Denner, two of the victims were in critical condition while the other victim was described as stable. A police dispatcher told 10TV News that at least one of the victims was transported to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Police recovered three weapons from the scene, but Denner said they didn't have anyone in custody as of 3:30 a.m. and detectives were still speaking to witnesses at that time. A search for a suspect or suspects is ongoing.

North High Street was closed to traffic overnight from 1st Avenue to 3rd Avenue. It has since reopened.

