Columbus picks firm for redevelopment of Eastland area

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Work is set to begin this July for the redevelopment of the Eastland area pending approval of the Columbus City Council.

According to the city, a firm has been selected for the planning and upgrading of the city’s Far East, Greater South East and Mid-East neighborhoods.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said the plan is an “important step forward” in the city’s work with the Eastland area.

“Our community-generated plans for Linden and the Hilltop have already helped to spur more than $150 million in public and private investments– benefiting families now and for decades to come,” Ginther said. “We will continue to work with our neighbors and businesses in Eastland to develop a unique plan that will ensure a similar, positive impact.”

MKSK was selected through a selection process that included applications from 13 firms.

Quay Barnes, the chair of the Mid-East Area Commission, said she is excited for the development.

"This is an opportunity to make Eastland a community of choice for today’s residents, nonprofits, business owners and future generations," Barnes said.

If the redevelopment is approved by city council, work would begin in July and would continue for 16 to 18 months.

