City attorney files motion for new ownership of east Columbus apartment complex deemed public nuisance

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The City of Columbus is taking the next steps in an effort to place an apartment complex, recently deemed a public nuisance, in the hands of new ownership.

City Attorney Zach Klein has filed a joint motion in the Franklin County Common Pleas Court to appoint Bob Weiler as the new operator of the Colonial Village Apartments, according to a release sent Tuesday.

Weiler currently serves as the chairman of the Board of the Robert Weiler Company, and has previously served as chairman for the Ohio Real Estate Appraiser Board. Additionally, Weiler has served as president of the Ohio Chapter of Appraisal Institute, as well as the Columbus Board of Realtors.

The city declared the Colonial Village Apartments a public nuisance in early August, giving Apex Colonial -- the complex’s current owners -- 30 days to bring the property into compliance with city code.

"They have 30 days to fix a whole host of problems, ranging from sanitary conditions to public safety. If they don’t, we are prepared to move for receivership, a third party to come in and take control of the property,” Klein said at the time.

According to the city, the property was infested with bed bugs, rodents, and had rotten framework, among a slew of other issues, when Apex Colonial first took over ownership in March 2020.

Despite having more than a year to remedy those issues, the city says there remain more than 200 violations on the premises.

Additionally, Klein filed a motion for contempt against both Apex Colonial and the property management company, Aloft Management LLC, for failing to comply with the terms of their agreement.

“We are eager to see some real reprieve for the families living at Colonial Village, and are moving this process forward as swiftly as we can,” said Assistant City Attorney Tiara Ross.

The motion names Hayes Gibson of Property Services LLC as the proposed property manager. According to the city, Gibson brings more than 65 years of experience and all of his licenses are currently in good standing.

Another hearing is scheduled for Sept. 14.

