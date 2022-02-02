Columbus City Schools, other districts cancel classes Thursday due to winter storm

The winter storm is expected to bring freezing rain, ice and a significant amount of snow to some parts of the area.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Schools and several other districts has canceled class for Thursday due to the impending winter storm bound for central Ohio.

The Columbus area is expected to see somewhere between three to six inches of snow with freezing rain as well.

There will be no remote learning or in-person classes on Thursday for CCS. All athletic and extracurricular activities are also canceled.

Hilliard, Reynoldsburg, Pickerington, and several other districts have also canceled classes and all evening activities due to the weather.

The National Weather Service has most of Ohio under a Winter Storm Watch due to the storm.

