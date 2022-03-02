Columbus City Schools, other districts cancel classes for Friday due to winter storm

The Columbus area got a large amount of ice and about 4-7” inches of snow is expected to accumulate heading into Friday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Schools and other school districts have canceled classes for Friday due to the winter storm hitting central Ohio.

There will be no remote learning or in-person classes for CCS. All athletic and extracurricular activities are also canceled.

Hilliard, Dublin, Reynoldsburg, Worthington, Pickerington and other districts have also canceled classes for tomorrow.

Most of Ohio is under a Winter Storm Warning until Friday morning. An ice warning is in effect for the southern and southeastern counties.

