Columbus school board calls for 2 meetings with teachers’ union as strike looms

If the two groups don’t meet or come to an agreement by Aug. 22, the Columbus Education Association has plans to strike.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After days of silence between the Columbus school board and teachers' union, the district has called for a meeting with the union and a federal mediator in an attempt to reach a contract agreement before the start of the school year.

The Columbus Board of Education released a statement Monday requesting that the mediator contact the Columbus Education Association (CEA) to schedule two negotiation sessions this week.

The board said in its statement that it will read any comprehensive proposals put out by CEA and listen to the teachers.

Negotiations between the groups began in March and since then, the two have met 20 times with no reached settlement.

Among the issues the groups are battling over include:

Smaller class sizes

Full-time art, music, and physical education teachers at the elementary level

Functional heating and air-conditioning inside classrooms

A cap on the number of class periods during the school day

If no agreement is reached between the teachers’ union and the school board, teachers will strike at midnight on Aug. 22.

As of now, no meetings have been scheduled between the groups. Columbus schools are slated to start on Aug. 24.

Read the full statement from Board President Jennifer Adair below:

Jennifer Adair, Board of Education President

“Today the Columbus Board of Education bargaining team requested that the federal mediator contact the Columbus Education Association (CEA) and ask them to participate in two negotiation sessions this week. Our team is fully committed to listening to our teachers and to serving the district with integrity.

“It is our sincere hope that CEA will meet with us and bargain in good faith. It is time to set aside the rhetoric so that together we can create opportunities for unity and resolution.