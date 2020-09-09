Columbus restaurants ready to expand outdoor seating for this weekend

Two Cameron Mitchell restaurants in downtown Columbus are set to open their outdoor seating for Thursday evening service.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Some Columbus restaurant owners are celebrating some good news after facing setback after setback during the coronavirus pandemic.

The city has given the official okay for several restaurants to expand their outdoor dining service.

“It’s a very big deal,” said Amerlyn Heiney, regional director for Cameron Mitchell Restaurants. “We’re going to increase capacity by right around 20 percent, or at least that’s the possibility in a lot of the cases, and it’s going to be huge, it’s going to be huge for everyone. So again, by spring, we’ll have some of the kinks worked out in this pilot program, and a lot more restaurants will be able to take advantage of it.”

Three CMR restaurants received the approval – Del Mar SoCal Kitchen, Marcella’s and Martini Modern Italian. But, for now, only Del Mar and Marcella’s will be expanding.

For Del Mar, that means taking over three parking spaces on High Street, with plans for six tables to seat 24 people. The goal at Marcella’s is to fill the two approved parking spaces with three tables to seat 12 people.

“I think, for the entire restaurant industry, it’s an opportunity to see how we can evolve with this pandemic,” Heiney said. “You know, we don’t see this going away. We see this still continuing in the spring. And, for the entire industry, we want to see how we can be better, how we can find ways to help the entire restaurant community.”

City leaders say several restaurants have sought approval for expansion, but the handful that have been approved so far to take over city property are:

Del Mar SoCal Kitchen

Marcella’s

Martini Modern Italian,

Hubbard Grille

Wine on High

Wolf’s Ridge Brewing

Another handful of restaurants have been approved to expand outdoor seating on their own private property. They are:

Matt the Miller’s Tavern

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse (Tuttle Crossing)

Lucky’s Stout House

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse (Polaris)

Woodhouse Vegan Café & Space

The inspections and approval went through the city’s building and zoning and public service departments. All restaurants also will have to go through the food service inspections by Columbus Public Health before they can open the new spaces to customers.

As for CMR, Heiney says all boxes have been checked.

The goal is to open outdoor seating at both Del Mar and Marcella’s Thursday evening.