Columbus restaurants and bars prepare for colder temperatures

Many places have outdoor dining due to COVID-19 restricitions

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The restaurant and bar industry has had many ups and downs this year.

“It’s been tough,” Kyle Hofmeister said.

Kyle Hofmeister, the founder and partner of Gemut Biergarten, said he worries about other businesses out there.

“Having those two months closed, not every bar and restaurant is going to make it through this year just because they had to be closed for two months, the bottom line that, I mean I don’t know if we’re going to see the fall out immediately, but a lot of places aren’t going to make it through,” Kyle Hofmeister said.

If possible, places have gotten creative with outdoor dining because of COVID-19.

“We’ve been all outside, we opened for a few weeks in late June and closed in early July as things started to spike again and kept it closed since then. And when the city came and allowed us to expand the patio or allow us to have a patio, we took advantage of that and that’s been fantastic and it’s given a little bit of excitement and optimism,” Co-owner of Wolf’s Ridge Brewing, Bob Szuter said.

However, there are still concerns in the back of many owners’ minds.

“I think at the end of the day, it’s not enough to change the trajectory of things,” Szuter said..

We spoke with the regional director of the Cameron Mitchell Restaurants.

“We recognize that the season is going to be a little unusual and that we’re going to have guests that are afraid to go to the restaurants without the open windows and the free flowing air,” regional director of Cameron Mitchell Restaurants Amberlyn Heiney says.

Gemut Biergarten is also preparing themselves for what’s to come.

“There’s an element of being nervous especially for a place like ours, about two thirds of our seating is outside, and we’re going into our second winter and we did a dip in our first winter, which is to be expected even if you’re in this industry even if you have all of your seating inside, in the winter especially in months like January and February, those are always tough for restaurants because people aren’t going out as much,” Hofmeister said.

At Wolf’s Ridge Brewing, they’ve been strictly outdoor seating for the past few months.

“Obviously this year has given us little to look forward to and really to know what to expect and the winter is more of that, but I think it’s going to be a little more intense because the virus what it’s going to do in the upcoming months is a huge concern for us,” Szuter said.

Right now, restaurants and bars are trying to figure out to continue outside dining, if they’re able to.

“As everyone knows there is the street dining that we’re doing at least till October, we’re actually working on heaters in multiple properties, some already have them built in and some we are working on bringing in,” Heiney said.

Some places are even investing in heated tents.

“It’s a very large heated tent with a, not only does it have a heater, but it also circulates the air which is important right now getting fresh air inside and so we have that and we have just normal heaters and there’s going to be a couple other things we’re doing onsite to make people feel comfortable,” Hofmeister said.

If they aren’t able to continue outdoor dining or they’re making the decision to just solely focus on indoor dining, they have plans ready.

“We have physical dividers that we used to separate all of the spaces, all the tables in our dining room, the typical hand sanitizers will be available, masks will be required, for all periods except for when they’re eating and drinking, obviously not able to mingle and move around other than leaving and entering and using the restroom,” Szuter said.

Restaurant leaders are also working on more carryout options for customers.

“We’re looking at holiday packages for gifts and beer and things like that,” Szuter said.

“We are working on multiple different carryout packages throughout our concepts for families to take home and enjoy,” Heiney said.

“We’re doing some package beer, you’ll see some cans from us coming out pretty soon, we do delivery of the beer, next day delivery for free to anybody inside the outer belt, but we’ll make some exceptions for other people as well,” Hofmeister said.

These leaders said their number one priority is making sure their employees and guests are safe and feel comfortable enjoying a day or night with them.

They want to remind everyone inside dining is still an option. They’re working on buying more cleaning supplies, adding plexiglass or dividers and continuing to enforce social distancing.