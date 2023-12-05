Columbus Recreation and Parks Department recruiting lifeguards, paying $20 an hour

With eight pools spread across the city, it takes many helping hands to make sure the operation runs 24/7.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With summer right around the corner, the Columbus Recreation and Parks Department is almost ready to open up its pools.

“I just really like how I’m able to impact the community and just do my part and make sure everyone is safe,” said Abriell Jordan, a lifeguard at Dodge Park.

Jordan is just one of the many people who are working as lifeguards for the summer. The city is trying to hire more. Their goal is to get as many young people as possible to apply as lifeguards.

From monitoring and maintaining the pools to being a life support, the job pays $20 an hour.

Jordan said staying busy during the summer is a great way to keep youth out of the streets and violence.

The city said it needs 24 lifeguards at each pool.

"A lot of young people they're not really focused on getting a job, being a lifeguard is my ability to be able to impact my community,” said Jordan.

The pool at Dodge Park opens on Memorial Day. The city said they’re still accepting applications.

