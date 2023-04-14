Measures in place to keep Columbus parks safe, officials say

The Columbus Recreation and Parks Department says it is determined to make sure your family is safe at any and every city park.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Throughout the city of Columbus, there is growing concern over crime happening in areas that are supposed to be safe.

On Wednesday, one person was shot and another person was found dead, both outside of local community centers.

On Thursday, 10TV spoke with Bernita Reese, the director of the Columbus Recreation and Parks Department.

“Our parks are safe, we're asking people just to think twice about when they're coming to a park to do some criminal activity,” said Reese.

To guarantee that, she said they have several measures in place. The department works hand in hand with the Columbus Division of Police.

Last year, police added 22 mobile cameras and lights around parks throughout the city. Reese said each community center building has multiple cameras of its own.

Along with safety, they also have different community-engaging organizations and programs for youth.

“We have our interventionists that work with our youth development program,” said Reese.

Reese said this summer, they’re hiring more than 300 young individuals to work.

One of those is Mahari Bowles, who will be a lifeguard at the pools this summer.

“Why not try to learn how to keep people safe,” said Bowles. He said he’d rather spend his summer helping people. What he’s also doing is helping keep him safe.

"Instead of being out in the streets they can just stop at the pool, pay a dollar get in, and spend all day there,” said Bowles.