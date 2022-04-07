Columbus reaches compromise to add more bike lanes in Clintonville

The new plan makes way for seven miles of continuous bike lanes on both sides of the street.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For nearly two years there have been ongoing discussions between the city, local businesses and community members on the reconstruction of Clintonville’s Indianola business district to accommodate a bike lane.

The lingering issue at hand was how many parking spaces would have to be removed to accommodate the plan, affecting small businesses on the popular street.

After business owners expressed their disapproval, a new plan was proposed.

The last plan would have removed the entire east side of Indianola Avenue between East Weber Road and Midgard Road.

The new plan makes way for seven miles of continuous bike lanes on both sides of the street, and only removes 12 spots from the business district – a compromise business owners and Mayor Ginther says they are very proud of.

“I was ecstatic. I just felt really, really pleased with how they addressed the problem and the needs of the whole community, I felt listened to,” said April Rhoades, owner of The Little Light Collective on the street.

Rhoades said as a business owner and a mother, she’s thrilled that they will also be adding three crosswalks, expanding the sidewalks and adding a bike carell, making it safer and more accessible for pedestrians.

“We're really excited about it, I mean we really are. The city took their time, listened, did some great thoughts into it,” said Eric Brembeck, the owner of Studio 35 Theater and Drafthouse. Brembeck said he’s thrilled all parties were accommodated and appreciated the work the city took to listen to the business owners.

“Any way they can increase bike-friendly paths I am super stoked for. like 100% like I am so ready for it! “ biker Lexi Holliday said.