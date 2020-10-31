Columbus radio station CD102.5 returns to airwaves as CD 92.9

The station went off the airwaves earlier this year, moving to an online format. But now, the station is back.

A Columbus radio station returns to the airwaves under a new frequency but almost everything else staying the same.

CD102.5 left the airwaves in October after failing to reach an agreement on its FCC license. The station then went online, much to the chagrin of its listeners.

CD102.5 owner Randy Malloy said in a statement: "As CD102.5 was leaving the FM airwaves, our social media platforms lit up. We reached nearly 1,000,000 people across our social media platforms, and we read as many comments as possible so that we could learn what you truly want. We learned how much you missed having us on the FM dial, and we knew we had to find a way to come back. Luckily, we did!"

CD102.5 is now CD 92.9.

Malloy says the new signal is coming from the top of the Huntington Center in downtown Columbus and is currently operating at a reduced capacity as some construction finishes.