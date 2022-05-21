Columbus Public Safety offers guidance on healing at first trauma care conference

The city hosted a first-of-its-kind trauma conference to help families identify trauma and find solutions.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A first-of-its-kind trauma conference aimed at helping youth was held Saturday by the Columbus Division of Police.

Trauma is an event, a series of events, or a set of circumstances experienced by an individual as physically or emotionally harmful or life-threatening. It can have lasting adverse effects on our mental, physical, social, emotional, or spiritual well-being.

For City of Columbus Public Safety Director Robert Clark, it stemmed from losing a parent.

"My father was murdered when I was 13 years old. The person who committed that murder was never held accountable," Clark said. "I carried that trauma with me into my teen years and as a young adult."

For others, it stemmed from social issues.

"It's the issues of policing. The issues around affordable housing," said Londale Towns, a mental health advocate.

Experts from the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center's STAR (Stress Trauma and Resilience) program, Big Lots Behavioral Health Services and The Center for Safety and Healing at Nationwide Children's Hospital, and Columbus Public Health's CARE (Community, Action, Resilience and Empowerment) Coalition offered information, guidance, and help with childhood trauma, adult trauma, and community-based trauma.

According to organizers, the effects of trauma can last for years.

"When you suffer trauma and you even begin to normalize that trauma, you begin to act out in ways that are detrimental to yourself, detrimental to your friends and family, your community, schools, and workplaces," Clark said.

Some of that trauma is from the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the National Institute of Health, kids who were quarantined are more likely to suffer from acute stress disorder and grief. Up to 30% of children who were socially distanced experience post-traumatic stress disorder.

Towns said his son was no different.

"Before this pandemic, he was very happy, very outgoing, did he spend too much time in the house. Post-covid, I began to see him shift to introverted," he said.

Social workers with Nationwide Children's Hospital said talking to your child can change the outcome.

"Ask them what's going on how are they feeling how they can help me so making the topic," said Shari Uncapher, director of Big Lots Behavioral Health Services.

She said the main sources of trauma among Columbus children are abuse, the pandemic, and community violence.