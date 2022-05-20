Columbus Public Safety hosting trauma care conference

The city is holding a first-of-its-kind trauma conference this weekend in Columbus to address the issues of trauma and find solutions.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The warmer weather, as predicted, has brought an increase in violence in Columbus, and city leaders are acknowledging the problem. That's why the city is holding a first-of-its-kind trauma conference this weekend in Columbus to address the issues of trauma and find solutions.

At the Healing Columbus: Awareness, Education & Direction conference, community members can learn what trauma is, how to recognize it in others, how it affects our brains and what you can do to lessen its impacts.

"We recognize the need to come together and have an organic conversation about identifying trauma, bring awareness to what trauma is because it's different for everyone," Director of Columbus Department of Public Safety Robert Clark said.

At the conference, survivors of trauma will share their experiences and how they pulled through.

“I believe there is a direct connection between being a trauma-informed community and reducing violence,” Clark said. “Understanding trauma is a form of de-escalation. And that’s something our community needs desperately right now.”

The conference will be a one-day event on Saturday at the Church of Christ on Brentnell Avenue. Head to the Columbus Department of Public Safety website to register.