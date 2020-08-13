Columbus public safety director: “We need to come together”

Ned Pettus Jr. returned to his childhood neighborhood Thursday to reflect on how the community has changed and what needs to happen to tackle the current violence.

“I wanted to come out here and reflect on where I came from,” said Ned Pettus Jr.

The director of public safety for the City of Columbus grew up in a duplex on the corner of East 20th and Hamilton avenues in the Linden neighborhood.

In that corner house, now covered in new siding, Pettus lived in a single-parent household with his mother, older brother and younger sister.

“My mother did day’s work – she cleaned homes and ironed clothes for affluent families in Upper Arlington and other areas,” he said. “It was tough. It was tough times for us growing up.”

They were so tough, at time, that Pettus quit the football team at age 14 so he could work full-time in a shoe repair shop. His brother also had a job, both doing what they could to help support the family.

But, back then, the violence was not quite so rampant. That’s why it’s tough for Pettus to see these days.

“We’re talking 50 years ago,” he said. “The environment was different, and there wasn’t the degree of shootings or homicides. In fact, we’d get in fights, and we’d be friends before the week was out. In fact, I might have told an individual, I’m going to win the fight next time. If I didn’t win.”

Now, with violence, especially among teens, making headlines in the city, there is no greater evidence that times have changed. Fights are not settled with fists, and they don’t end with a handshake or clap on the back.

“No, they absolutely don’t end that way now,” he said “And that’s probably the biggest difference that exists between then and now. And there really needs to be a cease-fire and a unifying, a coming-together.”

But Pettus understands that’s a hefty ask with the state of the city and the country right now.

“I don’t feel hopeless, but the problem is huge,” he said. “We’re in the midst of a global pandemic, and we’ve had the protests and demands for reform and change from the community. And we’ve had these things simultaneously, along with all of the other socioeconomic issues that have been pervasive.”

Pettus said he felt Columbus was actually making progress before the double punch of the pandemic and protests, but he worries even more now about the impact on young people.

“The pandemic, and having everything shut down, people in our community, particularly young people and kids, can’t go to school, they can’t go to church, places of public assembly have been closed, and all of this elevates the frustration level,” he said. “The hopelessness that the individuals who already feel oppressed, the hopelessness is magnified.”

He knows some of the keys to success in his own life were having people around him he could look up to, including neighbors and relatives who become firefighters, business owners and law enforcement officers.

He wants that for the young people in his old neighborhood now.

“What I think about when I come through this neighborhood is how tragic it would be if some of these young people don’t have the opportunities that me and my brother had,” Pettus said. “We were among the poorest in the neighborhood, and we had opportunities, we had mentors.”

All young people in the community could benefit from mentors, according to Al Obayuwana, executive director of the Eldon and Elsie Ward YMCA.

“It’s definitely, I think, more important for everybody to have that village kind of mentality,” he said. “You know, I work with a lot of granters and funders, and they always ask, what’s the one thing we need to do, what’s the best kind of silver bullet, and I always tell them, there’s no silver bullet. If all of us in the community would show up one day, it doesn’t even have to be once a week, once a month, if we had all the amazing leaders we have in Columbus just show up and have one or two kids they work with once a month, in my opinion, that would make a huge difference through my lens.”

Pettus acknowledges he was lucky to have that positive influence in his own life, which led to him moving up the ranks and becoming the first-ever black fire chief.

Now, he leads both the fire and police departments, overseeing all aspects of public safety in the city.