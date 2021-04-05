Columbus Public Health to reopen immunization clinic May 10

The move is in anticipation of the Pfizer vaccine approval for kids 12-15 years old.

Columbus Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts says Columbus is ready should the FDA and CDC approve the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12 to 15 years old.

In anticipation of Friday’s announcement, Columbus Public Health is reopening its immunization clinic so kids can be ready to receive vaccines.

“Starting Monday, our immunization clinic is going to reopen for all of our childhood vaccines that many kids have missed to make sure those kids are ready to go back to the classroom in the fall,” said Dr. Roberts.

According to current recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, you aren’t supposed to get any other vaccine for two weeks before or after a vaccine.

During the pandemic, Dr. Roberts said childhood immunizations declined because some parents couldn't get access to their doctors.

“We are going to work with the school districts, we are planning to work with our park and recreation departments that's having summer camps," said Dr. Roberts. "We are going to a lot of different activities that are going on in the summer whether it's food giveaways where families in that age group get together so we can get those kids vaccinated as quickly as possible."

If you plan ahead of time, doctors say children should meet the vaccination school deadline of late September early October.

Anyone with a teenager who is up against a deadline to be vaccinated for camp this summer should remember that vaccines have to be spaced, which can mean a seven- or eight-week window around Covid vaccines when other shots can’t be given.

Columbus Public Health is scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments at the Celeste Center on East 17th Avenue.