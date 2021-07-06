Columbus Public Health offering $100 to COVID vaccine recipients at these clinics

Residents getting their first vaccine dose at one of CPH’s 10 new clinics will be gifted a $100 Visa cash card.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Public Health is now offering $100 to Franklin County residents who receive the COVID-19 vaccine at certain clinics.

Beginning Tuesday, residents getting their first vaccine dose at one of CPH’s 10 new neighborhood satellite clinics will be gifted a $100 Visa cash card.

The effort is the city’s latest attempt to motivate more people to get the vaccine. According to Columbus Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts, only 51% of people in Franklin County currently have received their first dose of the vaccine. That number is even lower in communities of color.

“While our new satellite clinics will remove barriers to vaccination, we hope that the Vax cash will give residents a little extra incentive to roll up their sleeves and get the vaccine to protect themselves and others,” said Roberts.

The cash incentive will be offered noon - 7 p.m., Tuesday through August 16, and appointments are not necessary. Below is a list of participating clinics:

Mondays:

Linden Community Center: 1350 Briarwood Ave

William H. Adams Community Center: 854 Alton Ave

Tuesdays:

Far East Community Center: 1826 Lattimer Drive

Ethiopian Tewahedo Social Services: 4099 Karl Rd.

Wednesdays:

Barrack Community Center: 580 E. Woodrow Ave.

Somali Community Association of Ohio: 3422 Cleveland Ave

Thursdays:

Sullivant Gardens Community Center: 755 Renick St.

Bhutanese Community of Central Ohio: 4646 Tamarack Blvd.

Fridays:

Westgate Community Center: 455 S. Westgate Ave

St. Stephen the Martyr Church: 4131 Clime Rd.