Columbus Public Health handing out free at-home COVID-19 test kits ahead of Thanksgiving

Franklin County residents can stop by the Celeste Center between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. to pick up a test.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Public Health will hand out free at-home COVID-19 testing kits on Tuesday to encourage residents to make sure they are virus-free before gathering for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Franklin County residents can stop by the Celeste Center, located at 717 East 17th Avenue, between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. to pick up a test. According to CPH, residents can take as many as 12 kits home while supplies last.

“The safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving is to gather with family and friends who are fully vaccinated,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts. “Testing before you gather adds another layer of protection, especially for those who are at greater risk of serious illness and those too young to get vaccinated.”

Health officials advise those who test positive to stay home and follow guidance on notifying close contacts.

Residents can also access free COVID-19 testing kits at libraries and recreation centers across Columbus. You can find a list of locations here.