Man indicted on 14 charges for allegedly shooting fireworks at officers during May protest

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was indicted on 12 counts of felonious assault, a count of aggravated arson and a count of aggravated arson for his alleged involvement during a Columbus protest.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O'Brien says Brandon Pack, 25, fired commercial-grade fireworks at police officers during a protest on May 29.

O'Brien also says "a civilian and a TV camera crew were in the immediate area east of City Hall where the fireworks landed on Front Street, just north of Broad."

At least 21 officers were injured when Pack allegedly shot off the fireworks, according to O'Brien.