Hundreds attend Saturday protest at Statehouse over shooting death of Casey Goodson Jr.

The 23-year old was shot death by a Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy on Dec. 4th.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For the first time, the siblings of Casey Goodman Jr. spoke about the loss of their older sibling.

“Casey was not only my brother he was my best friend he was also a father figure for me,” said his younger sister.

His younger brother said Casey was the kind of big brother who watched out for his siblings by walking them to the store or the park.

“No matter if it was rain sleet or hail he would do anything for us,” he said.

All of them questioned why their brother was killed.

“My brother is not stupid enough to pull a gun to a cop,” said his sister.

Downtown protest at Statehouse for Casey Goodson #10tv pic.twitter.com/pYzRiY0J4D — Kevin Landers (@Kevin10TV) December 12, 2020

More than 200 people came to the Statehouse Saturday to protest the shooting death of 23-year old Casey Goodson Jr. The protest started Friday evening.

Goodson's mother, Tamala Payne, called on those who attended to protest peacefully.

“My son was murdered in cold blood,” she said.

The Dec. 4th shooting involved Franklin County Sheriff's deputy Jason Meade who was finishing up an assignment with the U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force when investigators say Goodson drove by and waved a gun at deputies.

Meade's attorney said Goodson pointed his gun at the officer during what police say was a verbal exchange between the two.

According to Goodson's family, he was returning from a dentist appointment with three Subway sandwiches in his hand when he was shot at his grandmother's doorstep.

Goodson died from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso, according to a preliminary report from the Franklin County Coroner.

There were no witnesses and Meade did not have a body camera to capture the shooting.