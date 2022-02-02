Columbus Pride Festival returning to in-person events in June

This is the first time these events will be in-person since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Stonewall Columbus announced Wednesday the annual festival and march will be returning in June with in-person events for the first time in three years.

The festival and community resource fair will take place on Friday, June 17 and Saturday, June 18. The parade will also take place on that Saturday.

The 2022 festival and resource fair will be held in Goodale Park for the first time since 2016.

This is the first time these events will be in-person since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are excited to begin planning for in-person Pride events in 2022, as the City’s pandemic restrictions did not allow us time to do so last year,” said Densil Porteous, Executive Director of Stonewall Columbus. “We are beginning to work closely with local officials, the community, and partners to ensure the creation of a healthy and safe experience for all those who attend.”