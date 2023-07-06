Road closures, bus reroutes announced ahead of Pride festival, march in downtown Columbus

More than 700,000 people are expected to attend the events on June 17.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Several city buses will be rerouted and roads will be closed during the annual Stonewall Columbus Pride Festival and March in downtown Columbus on Saturday.

More than 700,000 people are expected to attend the events on June 17. The festival and march celebrate Pride Month and the LGBTQ+ community.

This year’s march kicks off at 10:30 a.m., starting at Broad Street and High Street, and the festival starts at 11 a.m.

The following streets are expected to be closed ahead of the events beginning at 8 a.m.:

High Street between Buttles Avenue and Rich Street

Dennison Avenue between Goodale Street and Buttles Avenue

Park Street between Buttles Avenue and Goodale Street

Buttles Avenue between Dennison Avenue and High Street

High Street between Main Street and Broad Street

Rich Street between 3rd Street and Front Street

Town Street between High Street and Front Street

State Street between 3rd Street and Front Street

According to the Columbus Division of Police, all closures will be in place until the event has been cleaned up.

The Central Ohio Transit Authority also announced that lines 1 through 12, 102, CMAX and Zoo bus will be rerouted starting at 8:30 a.m. and continuing through the end of the Pride march. For more information on the reroutes, visit COTA's website.

COTA said that transit stops will not be serviced during the parade on Saturday. Bus fare is $2 per adult, $1 per child and children under the age of 5 can ride free.