Columbus post office hiring carriers starting at nearly $22 per hour ahead of holiday season

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus post office is hosting job fairs next month, hoping to hire more city carriers ahead of the busy holiday season.

USPS announced Thursday that they plan to host job fairs every Tuesday in November from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to fill open positions at the 2323 Citygate Drive location in Columbus. The starting salary for the full-time positions is $21.91 per hour.

According to a release, new employees would be covered by the Federal Employees Retirement System and would be eligible to contribute to Thrift Savings Plan. New hires would also be offered the option to enroll in health benefits and life insurance and enrollment into dental, vision and long-term care insurance programs.

Applications are available here.