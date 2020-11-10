Columbus police working to solve triple murder from 2010

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are looking for answers on an arson/triple murder that happened 10 years ago.
On Oct. 15, 2010, an unknown person set fire to a residence in the 100 block of North Yale Avenue.
Two residents had just left to go to work. Three others remained asleep inside.
All three died in the fire.
The victims were Deanna Perry, 61, Charles Climer, 20, and 7-month-old Brianna Smith.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or visit stopcrime.org and e-mail your tip. Tips can also be submitted through the free P3 Tips mobile app, which is available on iOS and Android platforms.