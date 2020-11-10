Columbus police working to solve triple murder from 2010

On Oct. 15, 2010, an unknown person set fire to a residence in the 100 block of North Yale Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are looking for answers on an arson/triple murder that happened 10 years ago.

Two residents had just left to go to work. Three others remained asleep inside.

All three died in the fire.

The victims were Deanna Perry, 61, Charles Climer, 20, and 7-month-old Brianna Smith.