Columbus police video shows officers' encounter with OSU football player Marcus Hooker that led to OVI charge

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Newly acquired dash and body camera video from Columbus police shows how officers tried to wake up Ohio State Football player Marcus Hooker after he was found passed out behind the wheel at a local fast food restaurant.

The encounter with officers on March 13 led to Hooker being charged with OVI.

A manager at a McDonald’s on West 5th Avenue called police just before 2 a.m.

Officers tried several methods to wake up Hooker, including knocking on the car's window, rocking the car and use of the police air horn. Eventually officers had to break the right-rear passenger window to unlock the doors.

Police had to pull Hooker out of the vehicle and wake him up.

The vehicle was taken to CPD's impound lot.

Authorities say Hooker refused a breathalyzer test for blood alcohol content at the scene.

Hooker has been suspended from the Buckeyes, but a spokesperson for the team said there’s no timeline for the suspension.