Columbus police team up with organization to host block parties throughout summer

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is teaming up with a local non-profit in an effort to bring the community together.

The first in a series of summer block parties kicks off Friday at the Linden Community Center.

Running from 4-7 p.m., the event is an opportunity for families to enjoy food, games -- oh, and the opportunity to soak a Columbus police officer in a dunk tank, according to a release.

The parties will be held at Columbus Recreation and Parks Department community centers throughout the city.

The new series is made possible through a partnership with Columbus police and the Starfish Assignment, an organization that works to connect law enforcement with the community.

“We thought partnering with Columbus Recs and Parks, which are in the hearts of their neighborhoods, to hold block parties with CPD would be a great way for people to come together to get to know and understand each other better,” said Nicole Banks, founder of the Starfish Assignment.

The parties are scheduled to take place on the following dates throughout the summer:

July 16: Barack Community Center (580 E. Woodrow Avenue), from noon- 3 p.m.

Barack Community Center (580 E. Woodrow Avenue), from noon- 3 p.m. July 23: Far East Community Center (1826 Lattimer Drive), from noon- 3 p.m.

Far East Community Center (1826 Lattimer Drive), from noon- 3 p.m. July 30: Glenwood Community Center (1888 Fairmont Avenue), from 4-7 p.m.