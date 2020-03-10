1 critical after police, SWAT respond to shooting in west Columbus; person in custody

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say one person is in critical condition and one person is in custody after officers and the SWAT team responded to a shooting on the city's west side.
Officers went to a reported shooting Saturday just before 1 a.m. in the area of Briggs Road and Wedgewood Drive.
A police dispatcher says a person was taken into custody after being inside a home in the 3000 block of Briggs Road.
According to police, the victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.
Police did not say if the person who is in custody is facing charges.