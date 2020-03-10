1 critical after police, SWAT respond to shooting in west Columbus; person in custody

Columbus police responded to a shooting on Briggs Road where one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say one person is in critical condition and one person is in custody after officers and the SWAT team responded to a shooting on the city's west side.

Officers went to a reported shooting Saturday just before 1 a.m. in the area of Briggs Road and Wedgewood Drive.

A police dispatcher says a person was taken into custody after being inside a home in the 3000 block of Briggs Road.

According to police, the victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.