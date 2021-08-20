Columbus police, Starfish Assignment team up to hand out backpacks to students

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Many students are already back to the classroom, while Columbus City Schools students go back next week. There are a few things children need before they go back. That includes a backpack, pencils and all the essentials.

“It's been very rewarding. Just to see the smiles on the face, to see the parents have a sigh of relief saying, oh my gosh, you are handing out bookbags, that is one less thing I have to stress out about. Then we get to foster that kind of connection because the residents get to see they are taken care of,” said Columbus Police Safe Streets Initiative Officer Shawn Lutz.