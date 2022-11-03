In the witness video, you can see someone running away from authorities on Interstate 71 before stopping, turning around and opening fire into a police cruiser.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A viewer sent 10TV video showing part of a shootout between a man and police officers Friday morning on Interstate 71 just north of Polaris.

The Columbus Division of Police said they and other law enforcement agencies received multiple calls about a man on the side of the highway who was firing shots at passing vehicles.

In the video, you can see someone running on I-71 away from police before stopping, turning around and opening fire. At least one police cruiser was hit several times on the driver's side.

Officers then returned fire as the man continued to run away.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Less than an hour later authorities described his condition as stable.

No officers were seriously injured but one was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Police said multiple vehicles were damaged but no occupants of those vehicles were hurt.