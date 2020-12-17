1 dead as Columbus police investigate possible shooting in north Columbus

Police are working to determine how the person died but believe a shooting happened in the Deedwood Drive South area in north Columbus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are investigating a homicide in north Columbus.

Officers received a call just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday when two injured victims walked into St. Ann's Hospital in Westerville.

One person was in critical condition and later died at the hospital. The other was taken to Mount Carmel East and is expected to be OK.

