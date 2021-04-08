Columbus police seeking to ID 8 suspects as part of reckless ATV, dirt bike investigation

Police are asking for help identifying eight suspects.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police released photos of eight suspects wanted as part of an operation cracking down on reckless ATV and dirt bike use throughout the city on Wednesday.

The city created the 'Operation 52' task force in an attempt to crack down on what Columbus officials have deemed “reckless” ATV use throughout the area.

So far, 11 people have been arrested or summoned as a result of the investigation. Of those arrests, eight were made this past Friday and an additional three were made Saturday.

Police also recovered five firearms and impounded a total of 11 ATVs. Two stolen ATVs were also recovered.

“This crackdown will continue as long as this behavior does,” said Columbus Police Deputy Chief Jennifer Knight. “These folks won’t know where we are, or when. We will continue to work with our partners and use the resources necessary to stop this dangerous behavior.”