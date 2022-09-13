Police seek to ID suspects seen punching man outside Short North bar in violent video

One man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being punched outside of a bar in the Short North neighborhood.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is asking for help in identifying two men who were involved in a fight that left one man in critical condition.

Police were called to the 1000 block of North High Street in the Short North neighborhood at 2:34 a.m. on Sept. 5 for a report of an unresponsive man. The man was reportedly involved in a fight outside of a bar, and when officers arrived, they found him partially lying on the street and sidewalk.

No witnesses were located at the time of the incident.

Detectives are now looking to identify the two men who are shown in video footage released Monday by police. The footage shows what appears to be a man with dreadlocks dressed in a black tactical vest getting ready to fight the man in the green shirt. Another man dressed in red sweatpants and a white shirt then punches the man, knocking him backward on the road.

The man in the black vest then jumps on top of the man who was not moving and continues to hit him.