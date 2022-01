Police said Scott Federer has been missing since Saturday. He was last seen wearing grey/white sweatpants and a beige/green hoodie.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are searching for a 52-year-old man who was last seen leaving Mount Carmel East hospital on East Broad Street.

Federer is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has grey hair and blue eyes.