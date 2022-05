Ashton Curtis was last seen on Atcheson Street in the Mount Vernon neighborhood around noon.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are searching for a 10-year-old boy who is missing from the city's east side.

Ashton Curtis was last seen on Atcheson Street in the Mount Vernon neighborhood around noon.

Curtis is described as being 4 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 90 pounds, and having black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black pants.