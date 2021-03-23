Columbus police searching for missing 87-year-old man

Police say Lincoln Seymour Jr. left his home on Evergreen Road in south Columbus Tuesday around 10 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are searching for a missing 87-year-old man.

Police say Lincoln Seymour Jr. left his home on Evergreen Road in south Columbus Tuesday around 10 a.m.

He was headed towards the Buckeye Doughnuts located on South High Street. Seymour was driving a 2004 gold-colored Chevy Monte Carlo with an Ohio license plate number of APN7068.

Seymour is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 185 pounds, is bald and has brown eyes.