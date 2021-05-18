Columbus police searching for missing 72-year-old man

Ryan's wife told police that it is believed that he may have dementia.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are looking for a man who was last seen in west Columbus Tuesday morning.

Columbus police said Phillip Ryan, 72, left his home on Siskin Avenue.

According to police, he told his wife his deceased father was in trouble and needed to find him.

Ryan is described to be 5 foot 7 inches, weighs 150 pounds and has grey hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen driving a 2017 blue Ford Focus.

Ryan's wife told police that it is believed that he may have dementia.