COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are looking for a missing 66-year-old man.

According to police, Raymond Mooney was last seen Tuesday around 9 a.m. when he went to a doctor's appointment on West Broad Street.

Mooney is 5'7, weighs 179 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes.

He was wearing a light tan jacket and blue jeans.