Police said Debra Springer walked away from her Columbus home on South Chase Avenue around midnight Wednesday and has not yet returned.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Police Department issued a Missing Adult Alert for Debra Springer early Wednesday morning.

Police said Springer walked away from her Columbus home on South Chase Avenue around midnight and has not yet returned.

Springer is 65-years-old, 4 feet 10 inches tall, weighs about 156 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a grey jacket, pink hoodie and pink leggings.