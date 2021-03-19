Columbus police searching for missing 60-year-old man

Police say Gregory Morris is missing from the intersection of S. Grant Avenue and E. Town Street.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are looking for a 60-year-old man who is missing from the downtown area.

Police say Gregory Morris is missing from the intersection of S. Grant Avenue and E. Town Street. Morris has been missing since Thursday.

Morris is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 192 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say Morris also has a diminished mental capacity.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.