Columbus police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

Police say Jordyn Parker was last seen Tuesday around 3:30 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Authorities say Jordyn Parker was last seen Tuesday around 3:30 p.m. with a friend at her home in southwest Columbus.

According to police, Parker is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing a blue shirt, black shorts and had a black Under Armor backpack.

Police say Parker suffers from depression and needs medical attention.

She could be with a friend and headed toward Grove City.