Columbus police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl.
Authorities say Jordyn Parker was last seen Tuesday around 3:30 p.m. with a friend at her home in southwest Columbus.
According to police, Parker is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
When last seen, she was wearing a blue shirt, black shorts and had a black Under Armor backpack.
Police say Parker suffers from depression and needs medical attention.
She could be with a friend and headed toward Grove City.
Anyone with information about Parker's location is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4624 or 614-645-4545.