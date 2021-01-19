Columbus police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

According to police, Auner Say-Nay Baker-Wright was last seen Monday in the area of Northview Avenue and Margaret Street.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.

According to police, Auner Say-Nay Baker-Wright was last seen Monday in the area of Northview Avenue and Margaret Street. Officials say Baker-Wright ran away.

Baker-Wright is 5'3", weighs 95 pounds and has brown hair with blond highlights and brown eyes.

She may be wearing a blue jean hoodie with white fur, black or grey sweatpants and black boots. She also has pierced ears.