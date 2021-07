Police say Martez Collins was last seen early Saturday morning in the area of East Starr Avenue and Cleveland Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.

When last seen he was wearing a green and black shirt, red shorts, and black flip flops.

Collins is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 204 pounds and has black hair and black eyes.