Columbus police searching for 80-year-old last seen at downtown library branch

Andres Ganzalez Parrilla was last seen at the main branch of Columbus Metropolitan Library at 96 South Grant Ave.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for an 80-year-old man who was reported missing from a library Thursday morning.

Andres Ganzalez Parrilla was last seen at the main branch of Columbus Metropolitan Library at 96 South Grant Ave. Police say he was dropped off by family members at 9:30 a.m. and usually takes the COTA bus home.

Parilla is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 124 pounds, and has blonde hair and brown eyes. He was last wearing a burgundy shirt, beige pants, black jacket and glasses.

Detectives believe Parrilla may be in the area of Long Street and North Ohio Avenue.