Columbus police searching for 43-year-old man last seen in Franklinton area

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are looking for a 43-year-old man who was last seen in the Franklinton area.

Police say Clayton Kisela Jr. was last seen around South Glenwood and Sullivant avenues on March 11 around 1:30 a.m.

Kisela has not made contact with his family and friends since that time and officials say he is believed to be in danger.

Kisela is 6 feet tall, weighs 225 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say he is driving a silver Honda CRV with a Pennsylvania license plate number of LHR-9856.