Columbus police searching for 43-year-old man last seen in Franklinton area

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are looking for a 43-year-old man who was last seen in the Franklinton area.
Police say Clayton Kisela Jr. was last seen around South Glenwood and Sullivant avenues on March 11 around 1:30 a.m.
Kisela has not made contact with his family and friends since that time and officials say he is believed to be in danger.
Kisela is 6 feet tall, weighs 225 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Authorities say he is driving a silver Honda CRV with a Pennsylvania license plate number of LHR-9856.
Anyone with information on Kisela's location is asked to call the Columbus Police Missing Persons Unit at (614) 645-2358.