Columbus police searching for 3 teens suspected of robbing man at gunpoint

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is asking for help finding three teenage boys suspected of robbing a man at gunpoint last week.

The man was leaving a business located at 5768 Cleveland Avenue at around 2:25 p.m. on May 27 when police say the three teens told him they needed help and asked for money to buy food. As the man began to take money from his wallet, two of the teens reportedly pulled handguns on him and threatened to shoot.

Police said the teens then took off with a large amount of the man’s money.

All three of the suspects are described as being between the ages of 16 to 18 years old.

According to police, one of the boys is described as 5’4”, 140 pounds, and wore a blue hoodie with the word “Backwoods” in white and red on the front. Police described his hair as being in "twistys."

One of the suspects seen in photos with a handgun is described as being 6’ tall, 150 pounds, and wearing a black hoodie with a multi-color design, the word “savage” on the front, and yellow letters on the back.

A third suspect, also seen brandishing a handgun, is described as being 5’4”, 135 pounds, and wearing a blue hoodie with a Nike swoosh on the front.