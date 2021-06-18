Columbus police searching for 28-year-old woman missing since last Friday

Shaneeka S. Goins has been missing since June 11.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are searching for a 28-year-old woman who went missing one week ago and is believed to be in danger.

According to police, Goins was last seen near west Henderson Road and Dierker Road in Columbus, and is believed to be driving a black 2009 Dodge Journey with Ohio license plate HSU6067.

Goins is described as being 5’1” and weighing 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.