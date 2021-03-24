Columbus police say missing 5-year-old girl found safe

Police say Airabella "Bella" Rummel was taken by Bryan Adams who returned the girl Wednesday evening.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say a 5-year-old girl who was reported missing has been returned safely.

Airabella's mother was found dead in an apartment on Plum Creek Drive in northeast Columbus Wednesday and police said Adams took Airabella from the scene.

Adams is believed to be the boyfriend of Airabella's mother.

Police have not released any additional information about the mother's death.