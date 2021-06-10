Columbus police say goodbye to member of mounted unit

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police said goodbye on Thursday to one of their members
Liberty was a member of the mounted unit. She served for Columbus police for 5 1/2 years.
She got sick and passed away in May.
Liberty was remembered in a service at the division's horse barn.
Retired Sergeant Bob Forsythe rode Liberty for four years in events across the country, and those here at home like Red, White & BOOM!
Forsythe says he will miss her, and the effect she had on crowds.
“It still brings out the good in people. They could be standing on the side calling you every name in the book, and then when it is all said and done and the show is over, they want to come up and be the horse's buddy. They lower the temperature out there as well,” Forsythe said.
Liberty was 16 years old.